1 Rapture,Resurrection Promise&Program

The Rapture of the church was a mystery (mystērion) in that it had not been known in the Old Testament but now was revealed. The dead in Christ will first be raised, and then the living will be translated instantaneously to our glorified resurrected bodies. The trumpet, as in the Old Testament, signaled the appearance of God (Exodus 19:16). It is the last blast for the church because this appearance shall never end (1 Corinthians 13:12).

Like the dead (I Corinthians 15: 42–43), the living will exchange the natural bodies which are corrupt since the Fall in exchange for the eternal and perfect (I Corinthians 15: 13:10). For genuine born again believers in Christ, death’s power will be removed.