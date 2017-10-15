105 – The Messianic Living River

Ezekiel left the outer courtyard seeing the four enclosures which were described in the last chapter. Now he is brought back into the inner courtyard to stand next to the Temple proper. The Angel of Jehovah, our Lord Jesus begins to show Ezekiel the small trickle of water that will emanate from under the threshold of the Holy Place in the Messianic Temple. The water is barely a trickle coming out of the south side of the Temple building near the center of the eastern wall under the floor. Then he watches as the water moves to the right and passes the altar on the southern side. Then the Lord Jesus takes him out of the inner courtyard to the outer courtyard by way of the northern gate and then he moves around to the eastern gate.The river will initially flow out of the Temple on the northern side of the eastern gate. It will then turn south and flow in a massive deep river into Jerusalem. This passage is affirming the timing of these events when the Messiah rules the earth from the Messianic Temple. This is what the world will have in the Messianic Kingdom. This clearly demonstrates the gracious provision that God will make for man living on the earth during the age to come. Poverty, famine and sickness will be eliminated.

