3 Syrian Air Force Rockets Land in Jordan

July 1st, 2017 – Fort Russ News – – Al Mayadeen – – translated by Samer Hussein –

Royal Jordanian Army issued a statement, saying three rockets, fired by the Syrian Air Force on the positions of the jihadist groups, fell on Jordanian territory in the very north of the country, right next to the Syrian border, causing no fatalities or injuries.

“At round 2:20 pm on Saturday afternoon, 3 rockets, fired by the Syrian Air Force, while targeting armed groups, fell in the very north of the country. Two rockets fell in the vicinity of Jaber Customs Office and the local civil defense building, while the third one fell at the road, linking Jaber with Ar Ramtha”, the statement read, adding that the fall of the rockets did not cause any injuries or material damage, only a fire after rockets fell on a dry grass terrain.

The matter is currently being examined.

The southwestern Syrian province of Daraa is currently witnessing some of the most intense battles against Tahrir Al Sham/Al Nusra Front terrorists and their allies.

It is noteworthy that Jordan is providing cover to these groups.