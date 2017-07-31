Over 400 Russian soldiers arrive in Daraa, Golan Heights

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Over 400 Russian soldiers have been deployed to the Dara’a and Al-Quneitra governorates in southern Syria, Monday, to begin their policing effort in southern Syria, a military source told Al-Masdar this afternoon.

The Russian soldiers will be tasked with maintaining the ceasefire between the Syrian Armed Forces and rebels in the Dara’a and Al-Quneitra governorates.

This ceasefire in southern Syria will be monitored by the Russians, Americans, and Jordanians; however, it is not entirely clear how the latter two will be involved in the process.

With the ongoing ceasefire in southern Syria, both the Syrian military and rebel forces should be able to carry out offensives to expel the remaining Islamic State (ISIL) and Al-Qaeda militants from the area.