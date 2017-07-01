Strength will rise as we wait upon the Lord (Psalm 31:24, Isaiah 40:29-31, Isaiah 41:10)

Wait upon the Lord, we will wait upon the Lord (Psalm 27:14, Psalm 130:5-6, Proverbs 20:22, Isaiah 8:17)

Our God, You reign forever (Exodus 15:18, Psalm 146:10, Lamentations 5:19, Revelation 11:15)

Our hope, our strong deliverer (Psalm 18:2, Psalm 56:13, Psalm 144:2, Jeremiah 14:22, 2 Corinthians 1:10, 1 Timothy 4:10, Hebrews 10:23)

You are the everlasting God

The everlasting God

You do not faint

You won’t grow weary (Genesis 21:33, Psalm 121:4, Isaiah 40:28)

You’re the defender of the weak (Psalm 12:5, Psalm 18:2-3, Psalm 59:9-10, Psalm 91:1-2)

You comfort those in need (Isaiah 40:1, Isaiah 51:12, Isaiah 66:13, 2 Corinthians 1:3-4)

You lift us up on wings like eagles (Psalm 103:5, Isaiah 40:31)

You are the everlasting God (Genesis 21:33, Isaiah 40:28)

The everlasting

Everlasting God (with lyrics)