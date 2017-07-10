LIBERMAN URGES GREENBLATT TO DITCH BILATERAL PEACE ROUTE

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman called on the Trump administration’s special representative for international negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, to nix any plans of moving ahead with a bilateral peace process with the Palestinians.

Speaking at the start of Yisrael Beyteinu’s weekly faction meeting on Monday, Liberman said multiple governments since 1993 have attempted to make peace with the Palestinians based on bilateral agreements but to no avail.

Citing recent examples of Palestinian intransigence, like failing to condemn the killing of a border police officer, promoting anti-Israel resolutions at the UN and taking unilateral steps like cutting off the electricity supply to Gaza, Liberman asked how Israel could trust the Palestinian leadership’s peaceful intentions.

“With such intentions [by the Palestinians], I doubt if we can advance anything, let alone a historic or far reaching agreement,” said Liberman. “Therefore we call on the American envoy to ditch the bilateral track and instead invest all efforts into a regional arrangement. If all the energy is invested in normalizing ties between Israel and the Arab states, the Palestinians and all others will have no choice but to join the initiative.”

Greenblatt was set to return to Israel on Monday as part of a long series of planned visits to the region.

Greenblatt tweeted late Sunday evening that the goal of the trip is “to continue our efforts to try to achieve a lasting peace.”

Follow Jason D. Greenblatt ✔ @jdgreenblatt45 Tonight, I’m headed back to Israel and the Palestinian Territories to continue our efforts to try to achieve a lasting peace.

Greenblatt was last in Israel some three weeks ago and met Netanyahu along with top administration aide and US Preisdent Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as well as US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Details of Greenblatt’s most recent visit are unconfirmed, including precisely where he will take meetings with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

But “while the primary purpose of [Greenblatt’s] trip is to meet with the Ambassador [Fiedman] now that the Ambassador is on the ground and fully installed in his position, Greenblatt will also likely be taking meetings relevant to both the Israelis and the Palestinians. We will keep you updated on the schedule,” a White House official told The Jerusalem Post.

The official characterized the trip as an “interim visit” that will further the president’s “top priority” of achieving a lasting peace agreement.

He and Jared Kushner plan to visit the region frequently in the coming months.