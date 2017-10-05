Putin mocks IDF soldiers

The Russian president took part in a panel on energy, and in order for the facilitator to ask questions to the other participants, he decided to tell a joke about an Israeli soldier

“They want to hear a joke about the Israeli army,” Putin asked those sitting on the forum who seemed to be smiling and cheating. “Young soldier asked” – “If you see 20 terrorists, what should you do?”

“I’ll take Uzi and shoot them,” says the soldier, according to Putin. “And what if a tank goes toward you,” the commander says, “I will shoot a missile at him and defend me,” the soldier replies.

When the commander continues to make it difficult and asks, “What will you do if you see planes, tanks, and terrorists attacking you at the same time?” “The commander, I am the only soldier in this army.”

Then Putin turns to the journalists and asks, “Am I the only one taking part in this panel?” – to the laughter of those sitting in the panel and in the audience.