Report: US will withdraw from UNESCO

Washington plans to leave the organization in order to save money and protest against what is perceived as anti-Israeli policy, according to a report on the website “Foreign Policy.” A notice of departure may come as early as next week

The United States plans to officially quit UNESCO, the foreign policy website said Thursday night. According to the report, the announcement of leaving the organization may come as early as next week. Behind the expected retirement are economic motives and a protest against anti-Israel policy.

“Foreign Policy” reported that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson decided on the move a few weeks ago and told French President Emmanuel Macaron that the United States was considering withdrawing from the organization. The US State Department asked to wait until retirement after a new director was elected. “We hope that the United States decides to remain in UNESCO,” said Francois Delter, the French ambassador to the United States.