92 Messianic Temple – The Outer Court

God in His Divine providence is beginning to describe
the home He is going to build for Himself on earth
during the Messianic Kingdom. This will be a period
of time on the earth where He will be running the
government of the earth from Jerusalem. His Temple
will be the place in which He will be. He has had
three previous constructed abodes on the earth. The
first was the Tabernacle (Hebrew Mishkan). (Exodus
25:9; 39:32; 40:2, 34–38). The second was the Temple
built by King Solomon. That was partially destroyed
by the Babylonians in 586 B.C. and rebuild by Ezra
and Nehemiah and expanded under King Herod. Herod’s
Temple as it were, was destroyed by the Romans in 70
AD. There will be another temple build before the
Tribulation (Daniel 9:27; Matthew 24:15; II
Thessalonians 2:3-4; Revelation 11:1-2). So in terms
of Temples there are/will be:
1. Solomon’s Temple (past)
2. Herod’s Temple (past)
3. Tribulation Temple (future)
4. Messianic Kingdom Temple (future)
Although God had not dwelt on the earth since He
drove Adam and Eve from the garden that He prepared
for them, He announced that Moses and the Israelites
should build a Tabernacle for Him in the desert at
Sinai. He was going to dwell among them (Genesis
3:23–24;).