92 Messianic Temple – The Outer Court

God in His Divine providence is beginning to describe

the home He is going to build for Himself on earth

during the Messianic Kingdom. This will be a period

of time on the earth where He will be running the

government of the earth from Jerusalem. His Temple

will be the place in which He will be. He has had

three previous constructed abodes on the earth. The

first was the Tabernacle (Hebrew Mishkan). (Exodus

25:9; 39:32; 40:2, 34–38). The second was the Temple

built by King Solomon. That was partially destroyed

by the Babylonians in 586 B.C. and rebuild by Ezra

and Nehemiah and expanded under King Herod. Herod’s

Temple as it were, was destroyed by the Romans in 70

AD. There will be another temple build before the

Tribulation (Daniel 9:27; Matthew 24:15; II

Thessalonians 2:3-4; Revelation 11:1-2). So in terms

of Temples there are/will be:

1. Solomon’s Temple (past)

2. Herod’s Temple (past)

3. Tribulation Temple (future)

4. Messianic Kingdom Temple (future)

Although God had not dwelt on the earth since He

drove Adam and Eve from the garden that He prepared

for them, He announced that Moses and the Israelites

should build a Tabernacle for Him in the desert at

Sinai. He was going to dwell among them (Genesis

3:23–24;).

