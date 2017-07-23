93 The Millennial Temple Inner Court

The Angel of the Lord who showed Ezekiel the Temple now brings him across the outer court to the inner court by the south gate. They now enter the inner court by way of the large inner gate on the south side going out of the outer court. This gate has the same dimensions as the three on the Outer court. Once inside the inner court we see alcoves in the walls of the inner courtyard. This was also the case with the measurements of the guard-rooms, pillars, and wall-projections, and with the position of the windows, and the length and breadth of the whole of the gate-building. The same is also true of both the east gate and north gate, the description of which in vv. 32–37. The gate-buildings are not much different from those already described. One difference is that they do have eight steps, one more than the others, so that the level of the inner court is the height of these eight steps above that of the outer court

Related