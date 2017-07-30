94 – The Holy Place and Holy of Holies

Ezekiel is led by the Angel of the Lord into the Temple proper building itself now. He progresses from east to west. East being the side facing the inner court with the entrance doorway which we have identified as a vestibule or hall of sorts. The entrance hall is described with the Hebrew word oolam which is generally the word for tent. Now the complete temple is described as haychal. The first room as Ezekiel enters, the haychal, that he sees is the kodehsh or sanctuary after the Hebrew word for holy. This kodehsh lies between the oolam and the most holy inner chamber called the kodehsh hakodeshiem. This is the holy of holies or the most inner chamber where the Lord Jesus will reside and conduct the affairs of this world during the one-thousand year Messianic Kingdom.

