A look at Iran

September 17 – October 1, 2017 By: Dr. Raz Zime
The focus of the week’s events
- Unmanned aircraft of the Revolutionary Guards attacked several Da’ash positions on the Syrian-Iraqi border last week. Iranian media reported that the vehicle, military equipment and ammunition were destroyed. Meanwhile, Qassem Suleimani, commander of the Qods Force of the Revolutionary Guards, announced that the liquidation of Da’ash was imminent and that within two months Iran, Russia, Syria and Iraq would be able to celebrate the liquidation of the organization. Sulaimani said that diplomacy does not provide a solution in all cases and that in the campaign against Da’ash, like the struggle for the liberation of Palestine, there is no escape from war.
- Toward the end of the campaign with Da’as , Iran continues to deepen its economic involvement in Syria . The Iranian delegation took part last week in an exhibition exhibition in Syria and discussed with the Minister of Housing and Public Works and the Syrian Minister of Water the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries. At the same time, a senior official in the Iranian oil industry announced that Iran intends to build a refinery in Syria with a production capacity of 140,000 barrels of oil per day and the rehabilitation of two additional refineries.
- In preparation for the referendum on the independence of the Kurdish region last week, Iran has taken a series of steps along its northwestern border with Iraq. On September 24, 2017, the Revolutionary Guards ground forces launched a military maneuver in northwest Iran, and on September 26, 2017, Iran stepped up its air defenses in the western part of the country and deployed missile batteries near its border with the Kurdish region. Iran also closed its air border with Iraqi Kurdistan and stopped all flights to and from the Kurdish region.
- On the eve of the referendum, Iranian President Rohani held a telephone conversation with Russian President Putin, Turkish President Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Abbadi, stressing Iran’s firm opposition to the referendum . In a last and failed attempt to block the referendum, the commander of the Qods Force of the Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Suleimani, visited the Kurdish region and tried to persuade the Kurdish leadership to withdraw from its intention to carry out the referendum.
- At the same time, senior Iranian officials have intensified their statements about the leadership of the Kurdish region in northern Iraq . They described the referendum as a “conspiracy” by the United States and Israel to divide the countries of the region and warned against its severe repercussions on the Kurdish region, Iraq, and stability in the region. The Kurdish rope, Massoud Barzani, “a merchant of the Zionists for the purpose of splitting the states of Islam” and declared that the referendum was illegal and worthless.
Salimani’s speech at a ceremony in memory of the Revolutionary Guards officer
- Qassem Suleimani, commander of the Qods Force of the Revolutionary Guards, said at a ceremony in memory of Revolutionary Guards officer Morteza Hossein Pour, who was killed in early August in eastern Syria, that the desire to die martyrdom is the most important factor attracting young Iranians to leave To the front of the fighting in Syria and Iraq, and to defend the holy sites of the Shiites, while the young believers and revolutionaries see how civilians are besieged in the cities of Syria and Iraq. “Referring to the fighters of the Shiite militias recruited by Iran for the battle in Syria, , Because anyone who went to fight in Syria from Iraq, from Afghanistan And Pakistan did so on a voluntary basis.
- At a ceremony held in the town of Langarud in the Gilan district, Suleimani declared that the elimination of Da’ash was close and that within two months Iran, Russia, Syria and Iraq could celebrate the liquidation of the organization. He said that Da’ash saw Iraq and Syria as a bridge to reach Iran, and no sensible person could expect Iran to respond and allow Iraq and Syria to fall. Sulaimani noted that diplomacy does not provide an answer in all cases and sometimes there is no escape from war, for example: the Iran-Iraq war, the struggle for the liberation of Palestine and the battle against Da’ash (Tasnim, September 21, 2017).
Iranian involvement in Syria and Lebanon
- On the evening of September 24, 2017, the Iranian media reported that unmanned IRGC vessels attacked and destroyed several Da’ash positions on the Syrian-Iraqi border. The Mehr News Agency reported that an attack in the east of Deir al-Ghazur destroyed vehicles, military equipment, and ammunition.
- Revolutionary Guards officer Reza Sanjarani, who was in charge of a training center for the Afghan Patamion division operating in Syria, was killed on September 23, 2017 (Tasnim, September 24, 2017).
- The funeral of Mohsen Hojaji, a Revolutionary Guards fighter who was captured by Da’ash on the Syrian-Iraqi border at the beginning of August 2017 and executed shortly thereafter, took place in the city of Mashhad on September 27, 2017, with the participation of senior Iranian officials and citizens. A few hours before the funeral, Iranian leader Ali Khamenei also came to pay a last respects to Hajji. Hajji’s body was returned several weeks ago as part of an exchange of prisoners and bodies between Hizbollah and Da’ash, but his burial in Iran was delayed because only part of the body was handed over to Hizbollah and it was decided to postpone his funeral until the rest of his body was returned.
- An Iranian delegation, which participated in the Expo in Syria, met with Syrian Minister of Housing and Public Works Hussein Aroush and Syrian Water Minister Nabil al-Hassan and discussed with them the expansion of cooperation between the two countries. Minister Aranos said that the Iranian delegation was the largest in the exhibition, which dealt with opportunities for rehabilitating Syria following the civil war, and included 25 companies. At the meeting of the Syrian Water Minister with the members of the delegation headed by the Iranian Deputy Minister of Energy, the possibilities for cooperation between Iranian and Syrian companies in the fields of water, sewage and irrigation were discussed (Sana, September 24, 2017). Two weeks earlier, Syrian Electricity Minister Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli visited Tehran, during which the two countries signed contracts worth hundreds of millions of euros for cooperation in the field of electricity.
- A senior official at the Iranian Oil Industry Research Center announced that Iran intends to build a refinery in Syria. The refinery will operate near the city of Hametz with a production capacity of 70,000 barrels of oil a day in the first stage, which will expand to 140,000 barrels of oil a day. The refinery will use Syrian oil as Iranian raw material and know-how. Its establishment will be carried out through a consortium of companies from Iran, Syria and Venezuela. Iran will also rehabilitate two additional refineries in Syria (ISNA, September 26, 2017).
Iranian involvement in Iraq
- On the eve of the referendum on the independence of the Kurdish region in northern Iraq, the foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq and Turkey published a joint statement in which they stressed their firm opposition to the referendum and called on the leaders of the Kurdish region to refrain from its existence. At the end of a meeting held at the margins of the UN General Assembly, the three foreign ministers stressed the need to preserve Iraq’s territorial integrity and expressed concern over the intention to carry out the poor referendum, according to the report, that the referendum was against the Iraqi constitution. Is not serving Kurdish interests and may create new tensions and conflicts in the region and called on the international community to intervene in an attempt to persuade the Kurdish region authorities to cancel the referendum (ISNA, September 21, 2017). Meanwhile, Turkish President Erdoğan stated that Iran and Turkey may decide to impose joint sanctions against Iraqi Kurdistan if the referendum is not canceled (Reuters, September 23, 2017). On September 24, the presidents of Iran and Turkey held a telephone conversation in which they discussed the referendum in the Kurdish region. The issue also came up in President Rohani’s conversation with Russian President Putin on September 25, 2017 (Mehr, September 25-24, 2017).
- Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also reiterated Iran’s opposition to the referendum. At a meeting of the OIC foreign ministers held in parallel to the UN General Assembly in New York, Iraqi said that Iran supports the preservation of territorial integrity, sovereignty and national unity in Iraq within the framework of the Iraqi constitution (Fars, September 23, 2017). ).
- The advisor to former Supreme Leader and Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan warned on the eve of the referendum that no one is willing to tolerate an independent Kurdistan. He noted that if the Kurds acted wisely, they would not choose the path of independence because the Kurdish region was blocked by land and its neighbors were unwilling to accept its independence (iscanews.ir, September 23, 2017).
- Senior advisor to Supreme Leader Yahya Rahim Safavi called the referendum “a new plot by the United States and the Zionist regime in the region” following the defeat of Da’ash in Syria and Iraq, and noted that regardless of its results, it would not be accepted by The central government, the parliament, and the military forces in Iraq (Tasnim, September 25, 2017).
- Ali-Akbar Velayati, Iran’s Supreme Leader for International Affairs, sharply attacked the president of the Kurdish region, Massoud Barzani, calling him “a mediator of the Zionists for the purpose of splitting the Islamic countries.” He noted that the referendum was illegal and worthless (Mehr, September 26, 2017).
- On September 24, 2017, a day before the referendum in northern Iraq, the ground forces of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular army launched military maneuvers in the Kurdistan region and western Azerbaijan in northwestern Iran near the border with Iraq. The day after the referendum, Iran stepped up its air defenses in the western part of the country and deployed missile batteries near its border with the Kurdish region in northern Iraq (Tasnim, September 26). At the same time, Iran closed the air border with Iraqi Kurdistan and stopped all flights to and from the Kurdistan region. The spokesman for the Supreme National Security Council, Keyvan Khosravi, said that all Iranian flights to international airports in Sliemania and Arbil and all flights from Iraqi Kurdistan through Iran were canceled at the request of the central government in Baghdad (Tasnim, September 24, 2017). Iran, however, denied reports in the media about attacks on targets in Iraqi Kurdistan by Iranian artillery. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said, Because these are baseless reports. He refused to comment on the possibility that Iran would lower its diplomatic and economic relations with the Kurdish region (Mehr, September 25, 2017).
- Iranian President Hassan Rowhani spoke on September 24, 2017, on the phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, stressing Iran’s support for Iraq’s territorial integrity in light of the referendum in the Kurdish region. The Iraqi prime minister thanked Rohani for Iran’s support and stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad on all levels (Tasnim, September 24, 2017).
- In a press conference held on September 24, 2017, the president of the Kurdish region, Massoud Barzani, confirmed that he had spoken with the commander of the Qods Force of the Revolutionary Guards, Qasem Soleimani, who had visited the region. The Kurdistan Region’s representative in Iran, Nazem Dabbagh, said in a press interview that Salimani had visited Arbil and Sliemania and had recommended to the Kurdish authorities not to hold the referendum and that in return Iran would work to advance agreements between the Kurdish region and the central government in Baghdad, , September 25, 2017). About two weeks ago, Kurdish media reported another visit by Salimani at the beginning of September in Arbil, in the Kurdish region, in an attempt to convince the Kurdish leadership to cancel the referendum.
- The Majles National Security and Foreign Policy Committee held a discussion last week on the referendum in the Kurdish region. In a meeting with Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs, the chairman of the committee, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, reported on the referendum and the decisions made by Iran on the issue Bergerdi called the referendum a “Zionist plan” and said it was harmful primarily to the Kurds and the Kurdish region, and later to the neighbors of Iraq and the region as well, and said that Iran, Turkey and Iraq would take the necessary steps in light of developments in the Kurdish region. (Fars, September 24, 2017.) Majles speaker Ali Larijani expressed regret over the referendum and said that Iran had previously warned delegations from the Kurdish region that they visited In which the referendum will create a new crisis in Iraq and the region. he mentioned,
- On September 27, 2017, the Majlis held a closed debate on the referendum in northern Iraq. At the meeting, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, presented the next stage of Iranian strategy in light of developments in the Kurdish region. Shamkhani estimated that following the referendum, the talks between Iran, Iraq and Turkey would continue, as well as talks with representatives of groups and parties in the Kurdish region, while sanctions would be imposed against the region. He noted that Iran would support any step the Iraqi government would decide on the issue. Referring to the demonstrations in support of the referendum held by the Kurds in Iran, Shamkhani said that it was a natural expression of solidarity and that there was no need to worry about it (Mehr, September 27, 2017).