2 Corinthians 10:5

“…casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ…”

In Chapter 8 of the book of John, we are told of a woman who was caught in the act of adultery. The Pharisees came with the woman in tow and began asking Jesus what should be done to her. They knew that the law said that she should be stoned to death, but they asked Him nonetheless. Jesus then stooped down and began to write in the sand. They continued to press Him until He stood and made a profound statement: “He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first.” Then He stooped down and began writing again. Some have suggested that He was writing down the sins of the accusing men, from the oldest to the youngest, for they began walking away as each felt the prick of conviction.

Then Jesus and the woman were left alone. Jesus stood and, seeing no one but the woman, asked her, “Woman, where are those accusers of yours? Has no one condemned you?” She replied, “No one, Lord.” Jesus said to her, “Neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more.” It would be good for us to know that when Jesus released this woman from her sinful situation, He was in fact saying to her that she had been given a new life and didn’t need to live the life she had once known. I would never pretend to read more into this situation than what was intended. But it seems that something in this woman’s past had convinced her that she had less value than others. Perhaps she was prone to seeking out approval or acceptance through the attention of a man. Maybe she grew up without the love of her father. Had she come from an abusive home? We don’t know the details of her past. What we do know is that God Himself overruled her past. From that moment on, she would view her past in light of her new beginning. Whatever damaged heritage she had been given was now buried in the love and forgiveness of God incarnate. We can all relate to the struggle of past memories attempting to revisit us. But we are encouraged in Scripture to bring those thoughts under the captivity of Christ (2 Cor. 10:5), which means that we are able to counter the assault and go on the offensive whenever those ugly thoughts resurrect themselves. God can release us from the grip of hurtful memories and bring us into a new life. by Pastor Jack Hibbs