Abbas Says Freeze in Ties With Israel Includes Security Coordination

The Palestinian president’s remarks run counter to statements by Israeli and Palestinian security officials who speak of continued security cooperation

Jack Khoury Jul 23, 2017

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Sunday that the decision to halt all contact with Israel over Israel’s installation of metal detectors at the entrances to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount includes security coordination. It was a difficult decision but was necessary in light of the decisions taken by Israel, he said.

Israeli defense officials said, however, that the halt was symbolic and that security cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority is continuing by telephone

The Palestinian president’s remarks are seen as highly exceptional considering his past position that such coordination was sacrosanct. Security officials from the Palestinian Authority have told Haaretz that the test in practice will be on the ground, and how the officers from the two sides conduct themselves and what transpires with regard to Israeli security and intelligence matters.

On Friday, Abbas said he would suspend contacts with Israel after Israeli authorities installed metal detectors at the entrances to the Temple Mount, a site that includes the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The step was taken after two Israeli policemen were shot and killed in the vicinity.

Even after Abbas’ statement on Friday, a Palestinian security official told Haaretz that the rupture in communications would not be total and that coordination with the Israeli military would continue. That was also confirmed by Israeli security sources.

On Saturday, a Palestinian security source told Haaretz that the halt in contacts includes all fields with the exception of security coordination. Early Saturday morning a document surfaced that was attributed to the Palestinian Authority’s minister for civil affairs, Hussein al-Sheikh. Purportedly addressed to Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai, it makes reference to continued contact with Mordechai’s office. Al-Sheikh, however, was quick to call the document a forgery that was published on a website identified with former Fatah party official Mohammed Dahlan.

“The situation will be very difficult,” Abbas said at his Muqata headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah at a meeting with scientists and researchers on Sunday. “We don’t take decisions just like that and play with the lives of members of the Palestinian people. We are taking measured decisions and hope that it produces results.”Palestinian sources noted that Abbas underlined his opposition to terrorism and other violence, making it clear that a halt to security cooperation doesn’t mean freedom of action to anyone seeking to initiate armed action against Israel.

Abbas said although the decision to cease security cooperation was difficult, “the Israelis need to understand that they are the ones who will lose, but we are playing an important role in maintaining their security and our own.” And the president added that, “as a Palestinian state,” the decision has been made to combat terrorism everywhere.Abbas criticized Israel’s decision to install new security cameras in the vicinity of the Temple Mount and said it is the Palestinians who must be the ones to supervise what occurs around the Al-Aqsa mosque. Israel claims sovereignty over the site, as it does in all of Jerusalem, but the day-to-day affairs on the Temple Mount are run by the Muslim religious trust, the waqf.

