Abbas says ‘no’ to Trump

PA chairman refuses to stop paying terrorists who murder Jews, says payments to murderers ‘a national and moral obligation.’

Arutz Sheva Staff,

The Fatah Revolutionary Council, headed by Mahmoud Abbas, met at the Palestinian Authority presidential headquarters in Ramallah to discuss the latest developments in the efforts to achieve reconciliation with the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to the official PA news agency Wafa, Fatah leader and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas said at the meeting that Jerusalem was “the eternal capital of the state of Palestine.”

He praised the ‘victory’ of the Arab residents of Jerusalem for the “tyranny of the occupation” after the thwarting of the installation of metal detectors at the entrance to the Temple Mount.

Abbas stated that there was an inherent danger in the Balfour Declaration, which was issued 100 years ago, and stressed the importance of calling for Britain to apologize for the “historic injustice” caused to the Palestinian Arabs by the declaration, as well as for the cancellation of all events marking the anniversary of the declaration.

He also called on the UN Human Rights Council to publish its blacklist of companies which do business in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, and reiterated that the payments made to terrorists in Israeli prisons would continue.

Abbas called the payments to terrorists a national, moral, political and human duty.

The terrorists paid by the PA include many murderers and attempted murderers. The harsher their sentence, the greater the salary they receive, effectively creating a situation where the more Jews a terrorist murders, the more money he receives from the PA government.

Abbas also rejected the demand to recognize Israel as a Jewish State, which he says is an attempt to erase the refugee problem and a racist move against “our people.”

US President Donald Trump has called on Abbas to work to end terrorism, including by cutting off funding for terrorists and by ending incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson explicitly called on Abbas to cease payments to terrorists and their families. Abbas has refused to do so.

Israel National News