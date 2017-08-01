According to Hezbollah, Israel is under his rule – Battle of Ersal: Why “Israel” did not bomb Hezbollah?

The information center of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem published a report on the battle of Ersal and the silence of “Israel”.

Reported by Times of Israel, the report entitled “Who had counted Abu Malek al-Talli? Questioned Israel’s “impartiality” throughout the fighting between Hezbollah fighters and the al-Nosra Front, which is receiving Israeli aid and assistance.

“For several weeks now, Abu Malik al-Talli, commander-in-chief of the former Front al-Nosra (Tahrir al-Cham) knew that Hezbollah was going to launch a large offensive against him and his forces largely present in Ersal and Qalamoun. He had therefore informed the Militia Staff, financed and supported by Qatar. In the aftermath, reinforcements arrived in Ersal via the desert regions of eastern Syria.

But al-Talli did not stop there; he contacted Tel Aviv via al-Nosra’s office in Amman, Jordan. In his message to the Israelis, he asked them to send their planes to the Hezbollah fighters immediately after the offensive began.

According to al-Talli, this would be a way to avenge the blood of the soldiers of Israel, paid during the summer of 2006 (Second Lebanon War, Ed.). ”

And the article continues: “In the days that followed, the Jordanian envoy of al-Nosra received the positive response from the Israeli military minister, Avigdor Liberman, who assured al-Talli of Israel’s air support During the battle to come. But things did not happen in the desired direction. ”

Hezbollah warning

“On Saturday, July 8, the German ambassador in Tel Aviv asked to meet Liberman urgently to hand him a letter signed Zigmar Gabriel (German MAE). The letter contained the account of the meeting of one of the leaders of Hezbollah with the German ambassador in “Israel”. Hezbollah had very clearly warned “Israel” against any attempt to support the al-Nosra Front in Ersal and Qalamoun. Hezbollah intends to eliminate al-Nosra in eastern Lebanon. If “Israel” interferes in this battle, this interference will be seen as a declaration of war launched by “Israel” to the Resistance and will be followed by our response.

Hezbollah is trying to clean the soil of his country from the presence of the terrorists and he would not accept any attempt at containment. If Israel intercedes in favor of the terrorists, it will be caught short by our unexpected retaliation. We are no longer in summer 2006 but well in summer 2017 and Hezbollah today is very different from Hezbollah then. Our missiles will not spare the smallest piece of Israeli soil, “the source said.

Quoting the commander of Hezbollah, Times of Israel adds: “Mr. Ambassador, Hezbollah respects your country deeply. Before the Israelis commit the irreparable, do your duty and inform them to avoid a catastrophe. ”

The newspaper then reported on the urgent review of Hezbollah’s letter during the security cabinet meeting on July 9, a cabinet that “unanimously voted” to halt “its plan to support -Nosra to Ersal and to abandon the terrorist Abu Malik al-Talli to his fate “.

therese-zrihen-dvir