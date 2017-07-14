Airstrikes and rocket and artillery shells hit east Damascus and the Eastern Ghouta in an escalation accompanied by violent battles in Ein Tarma and Jobar

The number of raids carried out by the warplanes since this morning on the Eastern Ghouta rose to 15. The Warplanes carried out two raids on areas in KafrBatna town in the Eastern Ghouta, while targeting Hazza town. Meanwhile, the warplanes carried out at least 12 raids on areas in Ein Tarma town and its Valley and on other places in Jobar neighborhood, east of Damascus, causing the injury of around 10 persons. Raids were accompanied by the firing of at least 10 missiles, believed to be ground-to-ground, by the regime forces on areas in Ein Tarma and its outskirts, amid escalated artillery shelling by the regime forces on the same places. Meanwhile, clashes turned violent between the regime forces and their allied militiamen on one hand and the rebel and Islamic factions on the other on areas in Jobar, Ein Tarma town and its Valley. No casualties have been reported so far.

syriahr