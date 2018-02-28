American delegation to arrive in Israel, study practicalities of embassy move

An American delegation charged with studying practicalities for the upcoming US embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is expected to Israel next week, Israeli televison reported.

According to Hadashot channel, legal experts, logistical staff, as well as engineers and diplomats, will be included in a team to travel to Israel and take care of different aspects of the embassy move.

The relocation of the embassy has been promised by US President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign and was announced with a speech at the White House last December.

Despite claims that the move would take years to materialize, the State Department announced it would take place as early as May in a statement last week.

May is a symbolic month for Israel which celebrates its independence on May 14th.

While it’s unlikely the embassy might relocate to an entirely new diplomatic building in Jerusalem as soon as May, Americans envisage an early upgrade of the current consulate as a start.

“The Embassy will initially be located in the Arnona neighborhood, in a modern building that now houses consular operations of U.S. Consulate General Jerusalem.

Those consular operations, including American citizen and visa services, will continue at the Arnona facility without interruption, as part of the Embassy,” the statement said last week.

The compound where the consulate is based in Jerusalem might soon expand to a building which was formerly used as an hotel, but has now been bought by the American mission to Israel.