Anti-Jewish violence in Jerusalem: France warns its citizens in Israel

The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday issued a warning to its citizens in Israel following the terrorist attacks and violence perpetrated in Jerusalem by Muslims.

“The tensions and clashes that have occurred in East Jerusalem since the attack on 14 July prompted a particularly vigilant vigilance in the Old City of Jerusalem, whose access can be closed at any time. The approaches to the Lions Gate are to be avoided, especially as prayers are approaching, and it is advisable to stay away from the gathering places, “French diplomacy said in a notice to travelers.

France called on Saturday for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the tensions in Jerusalem.

“We recalled at the press briefing on 19 July France’s concern about the tensions in Jerusalem and particularly around the Esplanade des Mosques, where the situation has deteriorated in recent days. We call upon all parties to refrain from any act or declaration likely to aggravate tensions and to work towards appeasement. Any calling into question of the status quo is carrying risks of destabilization, “said a spokesman of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The ambassador of France in Israel also insisted on Saturday “on the importance of the status quo” without explicitly denouncing Palestinian terrorism.

Suivre Hélène Le Gal @HeleneLeGal Horrifiée par l’assassinat d’une famille. Condamnation totale. Consternée par les violences. Importance statu quo.

Palestinian political and religious leaders have been urging the Palestinians in Jerusalem to confront Israeli security forces after Israel has set up security gates at the entrances to the Temple Mount. On July 14 terrorists shot and killed two Israeli policemen in the vicinity of the most sacred site of Judaism.

On Friday night, a Palestinian terrorist stabbed three members of an Israeli family to death . The attacker is affiliated with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of Fatah and a terrorist organization blacklisted by the European Union.

The Palestinian terrorist infiltrated a house in Halamish around 9:30 pm where a dozen people gathered for the traditional Chabat meal on Friday night.

Omar al-Abed wounded a 70-year-old man and his son and daughter, both in their thirties. All have succumbed to their wounds. The father’s wife, aged 68, was also seriously injured, but is still alive.

Éric Hazan – © The Jewish World .info | Photo: DR

lemondejuif.info