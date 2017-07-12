Anti-terrorist operation in Judea and Samaria: two terrorists killed, 21 others arrested

Two Palestinian terrorists were eliminated on Tuesday evening during an anti-terrorist operation by the Israeli army in the Jenin camp in northern Judea and Samaria.

A first terrorist was killed instantly and a second, seriously wounded, succumbed to the hospital.

Twenty-one terrorists were arrested in several Palestinian localities. Eighteen of them are directly involved in attacks on soldiers and civilians.

The operation comes after the terrorist attack on the ram-car and the knife near the Jewish settlement of Tekoa where an Israeli soldier was wounded on Monday.

Yaakov Tanenbaum – © The Jewish World .info | Photo: DR

Lemondejuif