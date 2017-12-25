Arab League form new committee on Jerusalem to deal with “rift” between Arab world and Trump caused by PA

Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and PA to be part of committee headed by Arab League Sec. Gen.; Jordanian official provides details on committee, confirms “when it is clear Trump is indeed going to punish those that voted against the U.S., most countries are trying to cut their losses,” Dec. 25, 2017.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit confirmed that the Arab League would form a new special committee on Jerusalem, after Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan formed the committee to “take charge” following the Palestinian’s failures on Jerusalem which has “caused a riff” between Arab world and Trump, Dec. 25, 2017.

In a report to Israeli media, a Jordanian official from the Arab League claimed that Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan were displeased with the way the Palestinians have handled Jerusalem, and as a result have formed a new committee that “puts the Arab League in charge of the policy on Jerusalem, taking it away from the Palestinians.”

The official reported to Israeli media, “This is a super committee that is headed by the secretary general of the Arab League, and it effectively puts the Arab League in charge of the policy on Jerusalem, taking it away from the Palestinians. The Palestinians’ efforts to sway public opinion have been a complete failure, and as a result, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has created a rift between us [the Arab world] and Trump. We are once again left with the demagogic, hollow and inflammatory rhetoric of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.”

On Trump’s threat to cut American aid to countries that voted for the Jerusalem resolution at the United Nations, the official stated “when it is clear Trump is indeed going to punish those that voted against the U.S., most countries are trying to cut their losses.”

President Erdogan of Turkey, who has been at the forefront of efforts against the United States recognition of Jerusalem, and fueled both the UN Security Council and General Assembly votes, recently announced that his country would establish its embassy in east Jerusalem. He stated recently that Turkey “already declared East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state but we haven’t been able to open our embassy there because Jerusalem is currently under occupation. God willing we will open our embassy there.”

Photo: Abbas, CC, 2017.

