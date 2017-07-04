Assad’s regime threatens Washington with ‘retaliatory blow’ if the US strikes again

07/04/2017

Damascus has threatened Washington with a “retaliatory strike by its allies” if the US attacks Syria again, reported the FARS agency, citing Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

“We would not be surprised if the United States launched new attacks against Syria,” Mekdad said, and warned that the Americans should know that “the response of Syria and its allies will not be the same as after the first act of aggression on April 7 on Syria’s Shayrat Air Force base following the alleged chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun. ”

According to Mekdad, Damascus has officially had no chemical weapons since 2014, since all available weapons were destroyed in accordance with the agreement between the Russian Federation and the United States.

Previously, the media wrote that Moscow could soon take initiative in Syria. It was pointed out that recent US attacks in Syria have pursued tactical goals: to prevent the new use of chemical weapons and to protect the US-supported forces fighting against IS. No attacks were carried out in order to weaken the Syrian government, or to strengthen the opposition’s position in the talks on resolving the crisis in the country, the media added. According to the media, “Russia and Iran may emerge as political victors from the Syrian civil war”.

UA Wire