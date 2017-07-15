Battle for east Damascus proves to be bloodiest fight in Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – For the last three weeks, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Islamist rebels of Faylaq Al-Rahman have been engaged in a fierce battle for the eastern Damascus suburbs of Jobar and ‘Ayn Tarma.

With much on the line, the battle for east Damascus has turned into a blood bath for all parties involved in this fight at the outskirts of the Syrian capital.

Despite possessing an air force and advanced weaponry, the Syrian Arab Army does not have the advantage on this battlefield, as Faylaq Al-Rahman’s multitude of snipers and tunnels force the government units to cautiously attack.

However, despite the disadvantage on the battlefield, the Syrian Arab Army’s 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard is battle-hardened in this kind of environment.

In the coming weeks, the battle for east Damascus is expected to intensify as battalions from the Syrian Arab Army’s elite Ghiath Forces (42nd Brigade) descend on ‘Ayn Tarma and Jobar to help their comrades from the 105th Brigade.

Almasdarnews