Be Holy

1 Peter 1:15-16

“But as He who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, ‘Be holy, for I am holy.'”

Because of the degradation of our society and the loss of values, the word “holiness” sounds to us to be almost archaic or even Elizabethan, but make no mistake about it; all those who will live in heaven forever will be perfectly holy and sinless. The sinful nature that you and I are plagued with today will be done away with and only our redeemed selves will exist. Once in heaven, we will finally be completely holy without the possibility of sin. Until then, we must do what we as believers are called to do, and that is to live holy, separate, different lives from the rest of the world.