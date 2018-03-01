Be Holy
1 Peter 1:15-16
“But as He who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, ‘Be holy, for I am holy.'”
_____________________________________________________________
Because of the degradation of our society and the loss of values, the word “holiness” sounds to us to be almost archaic or even Elizabethan, but make no mistake about it; all those who will live in heaven forever will be perfectly holy and sinless. The sinful nature that you and I are plagued with today will be done away with and only our redeemed selves will exist. Once in heaven, we will finally be completely holy without the possibility of sin. Until then, we must do what we as believers are called to do, and that is to live holy, separate, different lives from the rest of the world.
The direction of the world is toward destruction and death, much like a drunken fool who lives only for the moment and cannot see further than the end of his bottle. Uninformed, unaware, and duped, he hurries on through life going where he cannot see, toward an end that he doesn’t believe even exists.
The world is what Jesus delivered us from by the power of His death and resurrection. Because He is holy, I am holy by association. Come, let’s walk with Him in separated lives as we see the end approaching.
Pastor Jack