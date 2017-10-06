Beginning of Russian-Saudi talks in expanded format

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Your Majesty, colleagues. Allow me to welcome you once again, now in an expanded format.

We have just completed talks in narrow format, which were very in-depth. We spoke about our bilateral relations and the situation in the region. It was a very informative, substantive and trust-based discussion.

I would like to say once again that we are glad to welcome the King of Saudi Arabia on a visit, which is the first in the history of our relations. I believe that this visit will give a new strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia (retranslated): In the name of Allah most gracious, most merciful.

Gentlemen, Mr President,

First of all, I would like to thank you, Mr President, for your warm welcome and hospitality that we received in this friendly country.

We value the warm feelings towards our country that you expressed in your remarks. We enjoy visiting this friendly country to confirm our commitment to strengthening and improving the relations between our countries and peoples in various areas.

It should be noted that these relations are defined by common perspectives on many regional and international problems.

We continue coordinating our actions in every area that contributes to the higher security and prosperity in our states, in every area that promotes international peace and security. We are striving to continue the positive cooperation between our states to achieve stability in the global oil market, which will facilitate global economic growth.

We strongly believe that there are great opportunities to expand and diversify the scope of our economic cooperation, to establish the trade, economic and investment foundation that would enhance the use of our specifics for the benefit of our countries and in the interests of developing trade throughout industries according to the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.

The international community today is called upon to energise its efforts against extremism, terrorism and the sources of their financing. Realising the enormous danger that terrorism and extremism pose for the security and stability of countries and peoples, Saudi Arabia called for establishing an international counter-terrorism centre under the aegis of the UN and provided $110 million for this centre. Saudi Arabia established a military Islamic coalition that now comprises 41 Muslim states, and initiated the opening of a global centre in Riyadh to combat extremist ideology.

We are stressing the importance of putting an end to the suffering of the Palestinians, and speaking in favour of the Arab Peace Initiative and international law serving as a basis for achieving overarching, just and permanent peace that would ensure the Palestinians’ right to create their own independent state with a capital in East Jerusalem.

We are also stressing that the security and stability in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East is the most eagerly sought-after and essential pre-requisite for achieving security and stability in the world. This requires that Iran abandon attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of the states in the region and stop the activity that destabilises the region.

We are stressing the significance of a political resolution of the Yemeni crisis based on the Persian Gulf states’ initiative, its implementation methods, the results of Yemen’s National Dialogue and UN Security Council Resolution 2216, which ensures Yemen’s unity, security and stability.

As concerns the Syrian crisis, we are committed to pushing for its resolution in line with the Geneva I decisions and UN Security Council Resolution 2254, to finding a political solution that would guarantee security, stability and Syria’s unity and territorial integrity. We call for the international community to take responsibility for the issues of Rohingya Muslims and find a solution that would protect them from violence and put an end to their suffering. We are also stressing the importance of preserving Iraq’s unity and territorial integrity and unification of the domestic front against terrorism. Finally, I am pleased to extend my invitation to the President to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to continue and complete our consultations, and to improve the cooperation between our countries in all areas. Thank you once again to you, Mr President, and the Russian Government for the warm welcome and hospitality. We wish your country and the friendly Russian people further progress and prosperity.

Vladimir Putin: Your Majesty, thank you very much. Thank you for the invitation. I remember my previous trip to your country, and by all means I accept your invitation to visit Saudi Arabia once again.

en.kremlin.ru