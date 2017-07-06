Behind Israel’s threats to destroy an Iranian weapons factory in Lebanon. The Secret.

In the past few weeks, the senior Israeli leaders have competed with each other to express themselves more strongly and to flagrantly threaten the existence of an Iranian weapons factory to manufacture long-range ballistic missiles for Hezbollah in Lebanese territory.

It was not only in Israel who wondered who the leaders were referring to in their threats. The main media outlets in the Arab countries began to “dig” and try to understand exactly who the threats were directed at.

After all, it is not every day that Israel is so blatantly and directly threatening.

Israel has also repeatedly stated that it is not planning to allow advanced ballistic weapons to reach Hezbollah and that it will be destroyed on its way to them. Iran, which has repeatedly tried in many secret and creative ways to circumvent the Israeli threats and failed, has decided to build a long-range missile manufacturing plant in Syrian territory, thinking that Israel will not attack there because of its forced twinning with Russia.

The sudden Israeli public threats hinted that something had happened in the region.

To all readers of the open sources it was not really clear whether this was a future project or a project that had been completed and was already producing serious threats to the State of Israel?

But not a widower reader from the line. The Syrian media, which are close to the opposition, have argued that they have a solution to the mystery of Israel’s threats against Hezbollah, Iran and the Lebanese government.

The online news website Zaman Alwazul revealed an aerial photograph that he claimed was taken in a region where a new and secret plant is being used by the Syrian and Iranian regimes to develop and manufacture long-range ballistic missiles in Wadi Ghannam, the Valley of Hell.

According to the news site, the site contains a number of structures located in Wadi Ghinum in the Banias area, which were completed nearly a year ago and are under Iranian direct supervision.

It is estimated that the missile site will be operational by the end of this year, but following the Israeli threats to hit such a site, it is quite possible that the site is already active or active in its part and constitutes a clear and immediate danger to Israeli interests.

The Syrian news website even went so far as to reveal from its sources and reports that during the last visit of President Assad to the city in the north of Syria, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, he visited the site together with Iranian and Russian experts.

President Assad’s visit to the city of Hama in northern Syria was so unusual, especially in the last few years since the Sunni revolt began all over Syria, that anyone who “cared” closely followed his movements in an attempt to get answers from his route.

Visit of the cover of President Assad and his wife in the area of ​​Hama in Id al-Fitr:

American reconnaissance planes flew long gathering hours in front of the port of Tartus and the Banias area to see exactly what was happening on the site in the valley of hell.

The Banias area in the Triangle: Tartus – Latakia:

