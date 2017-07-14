“Who am I? Sometimes you forget. You get rejected and deeply wounded. You stumble. You lose your way. You fall into trouble.

You sit in isolation- invisible-you wonder if you matter. You feel trapped with no hope. You get confused. You wonder if you are enough and become a slave to the approval of others.

Have you forgotten whose you are? No matter how far you’ve run. No matter what you’ve done. No matter how lost or confused your journey has become. No matter how dark it seems right now. No matter where you’ve been. You are God’s beloved. Over and over he whispers in your ear- ‘I love you, I love you, I love you! Sweet child, you are accepted and enough. There is nowhere that My love cannot reach you. Nowhere that my grace cannot sustain you. Turn your eyes on My love and grace–patiently My heart waits for you. and when you remember again that You are my beloved- I will run to you, arms outstretched, My beloved has come home!’ –Journey to Beloved (blog)