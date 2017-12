Dec 25, 2017

According to military source from the Beit Jenn pocket north of Al-Qunietra province, the Al-Qaeda-led jihadists along with other opposition factions have accepted the terms of surrender.

The next jihadists’ destination is yet unknown whether to Idlib or Daraa provinces with the situation of all militants is settled.

Following this reconciliation, The area is safe after the return of the Syrian army to full deployment its points as before the 6-year-war.

Details to come.

