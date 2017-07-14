Breaking News: Terror Attack on Temple Mount, 2 Border Policemen Critically Wounded, 2 More Wounded

A terror attack on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem’s has left multiple wounded. The attack happened at 7:12 AM on Friday.

Four Border Policemen have been shot and wounded.

Two of the policemen are in critical condition. A third is moderately wounded and another is lightly wounded.

Three terrorist have been neutralized by Border Policemen. The three terrorists have been tentatively identified as Israeli-Arabs from Um El Fahm and reportedly tied to the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement. Security forces are still checking if the IDs they were carrying are real or forgeries.

POLICE UPDATE 8:00 AM: Police report that three armed terrorists went to the Temple Mount, and when they approached one of the gates [near the Lions Gate], they began shooting at the police. The terrorists ran into the Temple Mount and the police chased after them. Three terrorists were neutralized.

The terrorists were armed with two Carl Gustav guns and a pistol. There are a number of wounded in the area.

Entrances to the Temple Mount have been closed, and the Temple Mount is being evacuated.

The Temple Mount will be closed today.

A video appears to show the “neutralized” terrorists getting up and the attack continued.

Additional videos of the Temple Mount Terror Attack

jewishpress