BREAKING: Renewed Battle in the Golan Demilitarized Zone Between Rebels and the Syrian Regime

Syrian sources are reporting that the battle for Al-Baath city, which lies in the demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria has been renewed. So far the rebels that were pushed out of the strategic city last week, have yet to regain a foothold in Al-Baath, which is in the Quneitra province.

The sources indicate that Israeli jet fighters have launched supportive attacks against the regime forces in the area. The airstrikes struck regime army positions inflicting heavy losses both in personnel and military equipment to the regime.

Al-Baath City is strategic due to its location within the UNDOF zone. Its control by the Syrian regime essentially puts Iran within striking distance of the Golan.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated last week in Katzrin:

“We are here celebrating the fortieth anniversary of Katzrin, the capital of the Golan Heights. I said that we will not tolerate spillover and that we will respond to every firing. During my speech, shells from the Syrian side landed in our territory, and the IDF has already struck back. Whoever attacks us – we will attack him. This is our policy and we will continue with it.”

If the FSA is unable to retake Al-Baath, even with Israeli air support, Israel will be forced to either reconcile with an emboldened Iran on their border or enter the fray directly to hold them back.

