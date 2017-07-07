BREAKING: Saudi ship surrenders itself to Iranian Navy

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:45 P.M.) – Moments ago, the Iranian coast guard apprehended four Saudi Arabian sailors after they had entered Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The Saudi vessel was also seized, according to state media in Tehran.

The Saudi Arabian crew is currently being interrogated although no further hostilities were reported between the two rival Muslim countries on Friday.

Riyadh is yet to address the incident but may respond with force.

Last month, Saudi Arabian warships opened fire on several non-military Iranian vessels in the same waters, resulting in the untimely death of one fisherman.

Almasdarnews