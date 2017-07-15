On the brink of boiling: an effort by the defense establishment to prevent a fire on the Temple Mount  

The security establishment was set up shortly after the attack on the Temple Mount on Friday, during which two Israeli police officers, Eyal Sattawi and Kamil Shinan, were killed. Mainly because of the fear that the attack would be used as a fuel for extremist elements in order to ignite the debate surrounding the Temple Mount and cause a wave of terror attacks inspired by them. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the heads of the defense establishment for a conference call, and after a round of information-sharing and assessment of the situation, it was instructed to ban Temple Mount prayers today in order to rule out the possibility of additional weapons in a 120-dunam area to clarify the details of the murderous attack, . Palestinian surfers in the social networks angrily opposed the decision to ban Friday prayers on the Temple Mount and called on the public to organize a prayer on the mosque’s plaza in spite of the special instructions. Palestinian news websites called for “breaking the siege” around the Temple Mount and opposing the prime minister’s decision. Senior Hamas figures, the Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front and even Fatah praised the attack, which increased the fear in the Palestinian media and the Shin Bet of the possibility that the area would ignite, creating a violent atmosphere that could deteriorate into action quickly. The Roni Numa Center conducted an assessment of its own situation and instructed the forces to prepare at the friction points in order to prevent, to the extent possible, violent disturbances and refrain from harming the demonstrators. The situation on the Palestinian street is not really calm. In the past few days, two Palestinians were killed by IDF fire in the Jenin refugee camp, and this morning a young Palestinian who tried to attack the Duvdeh force in the Deheisheh refugee camp was killed during the arrest of two wanted persons, although there is no connection between the killing of the three Palestinians and the attack on the Temple Mount. A few more Palestinian terror attacks and more, and the situation on the ground can be defined as an escalation. Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Major General Yoav Poli Mordechai distributed messages in the Arab media to emphasize that this is not a change in the status quo on the Temple Mount, contrary to the inciters’ claims, but rather a specific and temporary decision. Later, Abu Mazen’s unusual condemnation of attacks on the Temple Mount came. Evidence that the situation is very volatile for the Palestinians as well. The Palestinian Authority understands very well that additional attacks may ignite the West Bank and thus undermine the foundations upon which it rests. Hamas, lurks at the PA and waits for such explosive periods in order to increase the incitement and destabilize the region. For many years, the Temple Mount has been at the center of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The defense establishment defines the Temple Mount as one of the most sensitive political centers in the Middle East because of its importance to Islam. One of the most prominent examples of this is the wild incitement after the rise to the mountain of former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and subsequent waves of terror. Since the political debate resumed in 2015, Knesset members began to ascend the Temple Mount despite warnings from the security establishment of the possibility of a deterioration of security in the region, and on the other hand an incitement campaign by the Islamic Movement about the State of Israel’s intentions to change the status quo in the holy place for Muslims. For a year and a half, the Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet and the police battled with waves of terror in the Israeli rear and throughout Judea and Samaria. It is too early to say that Israel’s diplomatic and security efforts have succeeded in calming the region and preventing further imitations. The coming days will be a test for the race against the clock of the political and security echelons. Https://news.walla.co.il/item/3080902