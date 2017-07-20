The cabinet decided to leave the magnometers at the entrance to the Temple Mount
by Rhonda Ballance | Jul 20, 2017 | News |
The security cabinet decided Friday to leave the metal detectors at the entrance to the Temple Mount and authorize the police to make every decision “to ensure free access to the holy places while maintaining security and public order” on the Temple Mount. Israel is committed to maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount and freedom of access to the holy sites, and Israel is committed to protecting the safety of all worshipers and visitors to the Temple Mount. ”
walla
