Chief of Staff: ‘If necessary, we will act with force and defeat every enemy’

12/26/2017

IDF Chief of Staff, Gadi Eizenkot, on Monday presented the annual Chief of Staff Award for outstanding IDF units.

Eizenkot said at the ceremony that “this evening is the most tangible expression of the operational and human strength of the Israel Defense Forces today. Commanders of the elite units and their soldiers, you have been selected to receive this award because of your many achievements. Your work is spread over a wide range of arrays and fields of activity and is an example of operational preparedness and competence.”

“All of you together contribute to the moral and operational strength of the IDF and serve as an important element in the IDF’s ability to realize its mission while maintaining its character as a professional and responsible army whose role is to preserve the security of the State of Israel,” the Chief of Staff continued.

The Chief of Staff turned directly to the commanders and said, “You know more than anybody that we are in the midst of a complex security period in which you are required to take command and have a clear impact on the operational results. The IDF is clearly superior to its enemies, but we are also aware of the real danger of explosiveness on several fronts which requires us to act judiciously, creatively, to initiate and to be daring.”

“I trust you that at this time you will serve as an example of professional and responsible action, that we will continue to maintain a good security reality over time and if we are required to use the power of the IDF – we will use our full strength and defeat every enemy,” he concluded.

