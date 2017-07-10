Christ is the interpretation of all the Bible. To know Christ, is to understand the Bible. Men like Peter and Paul knew the Bible, but they did not understand it until they knew the Lord Jesus. We first know the Lord Jesus, and then we take Him back into the Bible, and He is the interpretation of the Bible. Therefore, we cannot really understand the Bible until we know the Lord Jesus. That results in this: that the Bible is really a Person, and not a book. The Bible is a Living Person, and not a dead letter. Because this Person is inexhaustible, He makes the Bible inexhaustible.

The Persistent Purpose of God

by T. Austin-Sparks Chapter 1 – Principles of Biblical Interpretation