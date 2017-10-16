Christ’s View of His Servants

“The least and lowest of believers will find that he is counted among Christ’s servants, and that his labor has not been in vain in the Lord.

He will discover to his amazement, that his Master’s eye saw more beauty in his efforts to please Him, than he ever saw himself. He will find that every hour spent in Christ’s service, and every word spoken on Christ’s behalf, has been written in a book of remembrance. Let believers remember these things and take courage. The cross may be heavy now, but the glorious reward shall make amends for all.”

~ J.C. Ryle