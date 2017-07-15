Condemn the attack – as well as Israel.Mixed reactions in the Arab sector

“Israeli civilians killed Israeli policemen at the entrance to a holy place … There is no way to describe the horror, or even to try to understand it,” said MK Issawi Freij (Meretz). As an Arab society in Israel, we must shake off people who have left our midst. The dimensions of the hatred blinded them until they chose to kill their countrymen. ”

“Since 1969, we have been participating in a public struggle that has proven its success over the years,” he said. “The deviation from our path, like what we saw yesterday in Jerusalem, will not help anything, and we warn the government against exploiting the rockets to incite against the Arab public.”

The monitoring committee, headed by Muhammad Barakeh, condemned the attack and said that the act did not contribute to the Arab public’s struggle to defend its rights and the places are holy. The committee also warned against the implications of closing the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the decision not to allow worship there until tomorrow.

“They exploit the attack to incite against Arabs”

MK Haneen Zoabi said in response to the events: “We place the full responsibility of everything that is happening on Israel’s occupation policy, aggression and murder on the Palestinian people. The settler takeover of al-Aqsa under the auspices of the police is deepening feelings of humiliation alongside the feelings of injustice, and anyone who does not want to see the connection and insists on linking the responses to incitement and extremists is the one who decides to sacrifice the citizens. ”

“The Israeli establishment knows that we support a political struggle, it knows that we are fighting for the end of the occupation and the policy of Judaization and purge by political means, and that we call for the confiscation of weapons, that the police themselves know where they are and who they are with – but they refuse to boycott as long as it harms us, She added.

MK Tibi: Arms are not tools of struggle of Arab citizens (Photo: Eli Mandelbaum)

The reactions of MKs Ahmad Tibi and Osama Sa’adi also warned against exploiting the events for incitement, and they also urged the government to allow prayer on the Temple Mount. “The position of the Arab leadership has always been that the use of weapons is not the instrument of struggle of the Arab citizens of Israel,” they said. “Our struggle is political and public, nonviolent and not armed, we reject violence of any kind, including in holy places, and we regret the loss of human life and our opinion that the bloodshed should be stopped so that families and parents can not kill their sons and loved ones.

“It is indeed time to emphasize that the continuation of the occupation, including the occupation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy sites, is the root of all evil and that the occupation must be ended in order to protect human life on all sides. Netanyahu and MKs on the right are exploiting what happened to a campaign of incitement against the Arab public in general and Umm al-Fahm in particular, despite the Arab public’s position published by the Monitoring Committee. ”

“The use of weapons is contrary to the legitimate struggle against the occupation.”MK Ghanaim (Photo: Gil Yohanan)

MK Mas’ud Ghanaim, also from the joint list, said: “The use of weapons and murder is contrary to our path and to the legitimate struggle against the occupation and the policy of discrimination and exclusion of the Israeli government. The Al-Aqsa Mosque and East Jerusalem are occupied territory, and the Israeli government is responsible for the volatile and tense situation there. The mosque is a holy place for Muslims and Israel should respect this, and not let the settlers and the messianic instigators enter it and threaten to destroy it in order to build the Temple on its ruins. ”

Terrorists from the Temple Mount

Na’il Zoabi, principal of a school in Tamra who works to integrate Arab citizens into society, said: “We have awakened to a very bitter message – a cruel and despicable attack on all the cruel and criminal act is supposed to shock and uproot all human beings. Leads to trauma, disrupts order, and brings fear to the streets of Jerusalem. ”

He added: “This is an insult to the feelings of all people who believe in God and tolerance, and not only did they harm the security forces, they also harmed Muslims who only wanted to come to pray in the mosque and be with themselves and their God.

“I repeat President Reuven Rivlin’s call to the Arab leadership to take a clear stand, and to my dismay, the Arab MKs have not yet done so and have not condemned such a cruel murder. The wound is a bleeding wound in the hearts of the masses who want to live in peace. All we can do is remove the hat to those murdered in the midst of a sacred mission to protect our safety. ”

Jordan: Israel is responsible for increasing violence in Jerusalem

Yesterday , the Arab world condemned Israel for its decision to close the Temple Mount and the Al-Aqsa Mosque for worship following the attack. Jordan made do with a very weak condemnation of the attack and also harshly criticized Israel, while Egypt and Turkey issued balanced statements and called on all parties to maintain restraint.

In Turkey, Israeli flags were burned in response to the closure of the Temple Mount compound (Photo: EPA)

Waqf Arabiya Minister of Waqf and Islamic Holy Sites in Jordan warned Israel against “the unprecedented damage to the holiness of the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Temple Mount compound under the pretext of stopping violence and tension.” Arabi added that Israel is responsible for increasing violence in Jerusalem.

“The recent events in the mosque have not been seen in 800 years, and this is a grave and unprecedented matter that constitutes a violation of freedom of worship and violation of international law,” the ministry said in a statement.