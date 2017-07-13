When I cry unto thee, then shall mine enemies turn back: this I know; for God is for me.” Psalm 56:9

It is impossible for any human speech to express the full meaning of this delightful phrase,

“God is for me.” He was “for us” before the worlds were made;

he was “for us,” or he would not have given his well-beloved son;

he was “for us” when he smote the Only-begotten, and laid the full weight of his wrath upon him

–he was “for us,” though he was against him; he was “for us,”

when we were ruined in the fall–he loved us notwithstanding all; he was “for us,” when we were rebels against him, and with a high hand were bidding him defiance;

he was “for us,” or he would not have brought us humbly to seek his face.

He has been “for us” in many struggles; we have been summoned to encounter hosts of dangers; we have been assailed by temptations from without and within–how could we have remained unharmed to this hour if he had not been “for us”?

He is “for us,” with all the infinity of his being; with all the omnipotence of his love; with all the infallibility of his wisdom; arrayed in all his divine attributes,

he is “for us,”–eternally and immutably “for us”; “for us” when yon blue skies shall be rolled up like a worn out vesture;

“for us” throughout eternity.

And because he is “for us,” the voice of prayer will always ensure his help. “When I cry unto thee, then shall mine enemies be turned back.” This is no uncertain hope, but a well grounded assurance–“this I know.” I will direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up for the answer, assured that it will come, and that mine enemies shall be defeated, “for God is for me.”

O believer, how happy art thou with the King of kings on thy side! How safe with such a Protector! How sure thy cause pleaded by such an Advocate! If God be for thee, who can be against thee?

SPURGEON’S

MORNING AND EVENING