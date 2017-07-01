DAHLAN CONFIDANT SAYS ABBAS PUSHING HAMAS TOWARD WAR

“If Abu Mazen’s [Abbas’s] pressure on Gaza continues with Israel’s participation, Hamas will not just accept it,” Abu Zaida, who is a former PA prisoner affairs and civil affairs minister, said in a telephone interview with The Jerusalem Post. “Hamas will decide that it has no choice but to have another confrontation with Israel.”

Over the past two months, Abbas has undertaken a series of measures to pressure Hamas to concede control of the Gaza Strip. He has slashed the salaries of PA employees in Gaza, reduced electricity supplied to the area (with Israel’s help) and cut medical budgets.

Abu Zaida is not the only one saying Abbas’s moves could lead to another round of combat. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman told the Herzliya Conference last Thursday that the PA president is aiming “to pull Israel into a war with Hamas.”

Gaza, which has witnessed three wars in the past 10 years, is still suffering from the damage caused by Operation Protective Edge in 2014. According to the latest UN report, tens of thousands of homes that were destroyed then remain unbuilt.

However, Abu Zaida said that Egypt, Hamas and Dahlan are working together to improve the situation in Gaza and thereby reduce the chance of war.

“That’s our mission. We are trying to prevent a war,” the former PA minister said.

Egyptian authorities, Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar and Dahlan met in Cairo in the beginning of June, where they discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip.

According to Abu Zaida, the parties agreed that Egypt will continuously supply Gaza with diesel fuel to alleviate the electricity crisis. The first delivery of one million liters of fuel took place on June 21. Gaza is now receiving approximately 6 hours of electricity daily up from 3 to 4 hours before the fuel shipments.

Abu Zaida added that Egypt, Hamas and Dahlan are also working on the possibility of reopening the Rafah crossing between Sinai and the Strip, which largely has been closed since former Egyptian President Muhammed Morsi was ousted in 2013.

The border crossing could be opened after Egypt finishes renovating it in late August and if Egypt and Hamas cooperate effectively on security matters, he said.

“I think Hamas now is managing security in a way that has more or less satisfied the Egyptians,” Abu Zaida stated.

Hamas on Wednesday started work on a buffer zone along its border with Sinai to enhance security. Cairo wants to stop Islamic State fighters who are battling the Egyptian Army in Sinai from seeking refuge and arms in Gaza.

Abu Zaida also denied reports that Dahlan will return to the Strip to take over most government ministries while leaving security under Hamas’s purview.

“Those Internet reports are not true,” Abu Zaida said.

Dahlan, who has a strong relationship with many Arab states including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, has long sought an avenue to return to the Palestinian political scene since fleeing the West Bank in 2011 amid corruption allegations.

He tried to make a return to the West Bank in 2016 with the help of Arab states, but Abbas rebuffed the effort.

Abu Zaida also said Dahlan will not be visiting Gaza any time soon.

“I hope that he comes soon, but he will not be coming in the near future because the time is not right yet,” Abu Zaida said.

Dahlan has not visited Gaza since Hamas ousted the PA in a coup d’etat in 2007.