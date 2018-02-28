Damascus: Destruction Caused In Beit Sawa Village

Beit Sawa town in Eastern Ghouta area in Damascus countryside witnessed mass destruction in the civilian properties, especially the medical clinic that destroyed everything inside, due to the Syrian regime airstrikes, in addition to the shelling with artillery.

