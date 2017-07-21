Danon demands UN condemn Halamish attack, Palestinian incitement

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Saturday called on the Security Council to condemn the terror attack in Halamish in which three members of an Israeli family were stabbed to death by a Palestinian assailant who broke into their home.

“The Security Council must immediately condemn this despicable terror attack,” Danon said in a statement.

He also called for international condemnation of the Palestinian Authority’s “hateful incitement” against Israel, saying the West Bank-based government was directly responsible for the deaths of the Israelis.

“The international community must demand that [PA President] Mahmoud Abbas and the PA put an end to these heinous attacks and stop their ongoing encouragement of violence,” Danon said. “The hateful incitement and glorification of violence by the Palestinian Authority has led to the murder of innocent Israelis, stabbed to death in their home.”

Earlier on Friday evening, the IDF said a Palestinian in his late teens from a local village sneaked into the settlement of Halamish armed with a knife, broke into one of the homes, and began stabbing an Israeli family as they ate their Shabbat dinner.

Paramedics said the the victims, a father in his 60s, his son in his 40s, and his daughter in her 40s, died of their wounds. The mother, in her 60s, was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in serious condition.

An IDF soldier on leave in a nearby home heard the screams and shot and wounded the terrorist through the window, according to paramedics.

In initial questioning, the assailant said he bought the knife two days ago, wanting to commit a terror attack because of events surrounding the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Earlier on Friday, three Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces in protests against against the new security measures taken at the Temple Mount in the wake of last week’s terror attack there.

In a statement, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he “deeply deplores” the death of Palestinian protesters, and called on all political, religious and community leaders “to help reduce tension.”

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Guterres also called for the killings of the Palestinians “to be fully investigated.”

After an objection by the Israeli mission, Guterres’s office released an additional statement in which the secretary-general “strongly condemned” the terror attack in Halamish.

Times Of Israel