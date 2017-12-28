Declare God is Lord Psalm 19:1

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament shows His handiwork.”

_____________________________________________________________

The Hebrew word for “declare” means to tell a story or to inscribe a message. The Lord challenged the ancient patriarch Job to understand the meaning of the Mazzaroth, which is the story and message of redemption recorded for us in the heavens above.

The Babylonians, when conquering Israel, set out to destroy all that was Judaic, namely that God is Lord. This included changing the message and meaning of the Mazzaroth to its new Babylonian name, Zodiac. Rather than the heavens announcing that a virgin would conceive and bear a Son, they renamed the constellation and its meaning to Virgo. Rather than the heavens announcing that God would send the Lion from the tribe of Judah to save the world, they renamed the constellation and its meaning to Leo.

Systematically, paganism attempted to wash away the reality that God is Lord.

I encourage you to take some time one night soon when the air is clear and to look up into the darkness. Get comfortable and watch the heavens above, listening to their message. God is great and all-powerful and no attempt by man will ever quench His existence. Do you know anyone who is trying to explain away God’s existence? Pray for them because they are fighting a losing battle. Take heart however, for it is by losing this battle that they will truly win.

Pastor Jack