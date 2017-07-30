Deputy Defense Minister: Respond to Neve Tzuf attack

07/30/2017

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan says that the government must respond with force to the Neve Tzuf terror attack in order to prevent further attacks.

Ben-Dahan says that on the national level, since the Arabs hope to evict us from the country, we must prove that every murder just causes us to strengthen our hold on the country. The proof of this would be if we establish sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Since public opinion will not allow this, Ben-Dahan says even a minimal annexation such as Maaleh Adumim or some other area would also serve the purpose as the Arabs will understand that with every murder they will lose more land.

On the personal level, the banishing of the families of murderers is the best deterrent against murders. Since international treaties preclude banishing them abroad, they could be sent to the Jenin refugee camp, an act which even the Supreme Court could accept.

Ben-Dahan is convinced that these steps would prevent further attacks.

Israel National News