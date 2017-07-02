Devoted to God

Obedience, humility and service are some steps you can take to express commitment to Jesus

Psalm 62:1-2 62 Truly my soul waiteth upon God: from him cometh my salvation. 2 He only is my rock and my salvation; he is my defence; I shall not be greatly moved.

Having been saved by faith in Christ, we express our love and gratitude through devotion to Him. Regular Bible study and prayer should be an integral part of our daily routine. In addition, our commitment to the Lord will be revealed through a passion to obey, a spirit of humility, and a heart for service.

Obedience. David sought to obey God all his life. As a shepherd boy, he faithfully tended the animals in his father’s fields. While king, he set aside his desire to build the temple and let Solomon lead the effort, as God had commanded. Although David lived imperfectly, his desire was to do what the Lord asked. We see from Jesus’ words in John 14:15 that obedience should be our high priority as well: He said, “If you love Me, you will keep My commandments.”

Humility. After David killed Goliath, the crowds shouted praise about the young man. However, he did not become prideful. Instead, he remained in King Saul’s service and waited for God to make him the ruler of Israel. Even as king, he remained humble. He knew that what had been accomplished was because of the Lord’s actions and not his own (2 Sam. 7:18).

Service. Whether David was a lowly shepherd or a mighty king, his goal was to obey God and serve Him. This man after God’s own heart was fully devoted to his Lord. He sought to know Him and longed to carry out His will.

David’s actions reflected His humble attitude of servanthood and a longing to please his heavenly Father. Take steps each day to be sure your life expresses commitment to Jesus.

In Touch Ministries