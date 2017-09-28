Don’t be fooled by Hamas and Fatah reconciliation in Gaza

The plan is for cooperation, with Hamas continuing terror development and Fatah running civil life.

Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar is ready to hand over the civil administration of the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority.

Don’t be fooled by this gesture.

Hamas has made this move conditional on maintaining ‘security’ control in Gaza. Meaning, its terror infrastructure, recruiting, training, and terror budget will remain in place.

Sinwar is, in effect, copying the Lebanon example where Hezbollah is the powerful influence in that country, endangering the Lebanese civilians with their anti-Israel activities. In Gaza, the PA will sweep the streets and deal with water and electricity issues while Hamas is free to continue their arms build up with the aid of Iran that provides this Palestinian terror organization with an estimated $70 million a year, making it the largest financial and weapons supplier, with regimes in Qatar and Turkey also backing Hamas.

Hamas continues to develop its terror tunnel infrastructure with a huge underground network serving as command centers, weapons storage, defensive tunnels to allow their terrorists to move from place to place undetected, smuggling tunnels to deliver weapons, explosives and terrorists into the Sinai, and attack tunnels to hit Israeli civilian targets.

Israel has a 240 km border with Sinai. Whereas the deterrent Israel created during the 2014 Hamas war against the Jewish States is working, Hamas is sending terrorists into the Sinai to assist the growing presence of Islamic State. Although Hamas sees ISIS as a danger to their control within the Gaza Strip, they are using Sinai as an escape valve by letting these rival Palestinian terrorists play out their ideologies in Sinai, which is Egyptian territory.

There is a fear that with ISIS losing ground in Iraq and Syria, they will create new bases in Sinai.

Israel is constructing a massive counter-tunnel barrier with censor and monitoring devices both under and above ground along the border with the Gaza Strip. This project will take another two years to be completed and will stretch into the Mediterranean to prevent terror incursions and infiltration from Gaza into Israel by sea.

Israel National News