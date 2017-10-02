Drone strike kills eight Hezbollah fighters in Syria

AFP, 2 October 2017 – A drone strike on Monday killed at least eight members of the Hezbollah militia in Syria, where the Lebanese group is fighting alongside the regime, a Britain-based monitor said.

An unidentified “drone hit a Hezbollah position near the town of Sukhna (in central Homs province) killing eight fighters, and injuring more than 20,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

A source on the ground confirmed the strike, giving a toll of seven dead from Hezbollah, and said it was still unclear who had carried out the attack.

Hezbollah is a key force multiplier for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and has fought alongside his troops across the country against rebel forces.

Assad’s forces and allied fighters are currently waging a campaign in Syria’s vast Badiya desert region against the ISIS group.

The campaign backed by Assad ally Russia has captured large swathes of territory from the jihadists, but they have launched deadly counterattacks on regime positions.

On Sunday, ISIS fighters recaptured the town of Al-Qaryatain in Homs province, which regime forces took from the group in April 2016 after eight months of militant control.

More than 330,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 20 11 with anti-government protests.

