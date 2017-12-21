Earthquake shakes Iranian capital Tehran

12/21/2017

TEHRAN – A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Ricther scale hit the Iranian capital Tehran at around 23: 45 p.m. local time.

The quake happened between the metroplises of Tehran and Alborz.

The epicenter of the quake was near Meshkindasht, 32 kilometers southwest of Tehran.

The tremor happened at the depth of seven kilometers underground.

The qauke was was felt in the provinces of Qazvin, Gilan, Qom and Arak as well.

There has been no reports of possible damages so far. However some people in the metropolises of Tehran and Karaj and some other small cities in the neighborhood have poured into the streets, fearing that a stronger quake may follow.

The quake happened as the capital Tehran is gripped with choking air pollution.

