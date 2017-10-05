Egypt denies seized North Korean shipment of anti-tanks missiles bound for its military

10/05/2017

In response to a Sunday report in the Washington Post, Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zied denied claims in the article that a North Korean ship with anti-tanks missiles was bound for Egypt.

The Washington Post report noted that a North Korean ship with a Cambodian flag was confiscated and inspected by Egyptian authorities in 2016, following the US warning Egypt of its arrival to the Suez Canal.

The report highlighted that anti-tanks missiles found on the ship were arranged for Egypt and bought indirectly through a number of Egyptian businessmen. However, the foreign ministry said that the shipment was confiscated and then destroyed in the presence of a UN committee that supervises the application of UN sanctions against North Korea.

Moreover, the Washington Post noted that Egypt bought the shipment of anti-tanks missiles for a reported cost of 23 million dollars, according to anonymous US sources and other western officials quoted in the article.

“The Egyptian authorities banned the North Korean ship from continuing on its route after it arrived to the Suez Canal as it was carrying anti-tanks missiles. Its shipment is considered a violation of decisions by the UN security council,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that anyone following the proceedings of the recent meeting of the UN committee to follow up with sanctions on North Korea would observe the efforts that have been exerted by Egypt on the matter.

