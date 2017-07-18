Elementary Faith

Reflections

This is a description of the faith at it’s root: A person must believe that God exists, that is, can and will reveal Himself. A person must also believe that if we seek God we will find Him – the person must believe that God is a, “responder to them that seek Him out.”

You will notice that the focus is upon the faithfulness of God. The faithfulness of God is ALWAYS the basis for our faith. Thus, this is usually what is tried in any trial of faith. Is God really there for me? Is God indifferent to me? Will God respond to me as I seek Him? This verse proves that He will respond – in fact, at the root, faith believes that God is a RESPONDER to those who diligently seek Him.

True faith is never, “faith in my faith,” that is, it is not reliance upon my ability to believe or find God. Rather, faith is based on nothing more complicated than the faithfulness of God to find me; abide with me. God is faithful in that He will always respond to those who seek Him out – He will reveal Himself through Christ and take us on into His purposes.