Reflections

Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us. (Matt. 1:23)

At the very birth of Jesus, the angels announced what had already been prophesied for centuries: The One that was born was GOD INCARNATE. He is called, “Emmanuel,” which means, “God with us.” For the NT saint, this means more than just the fact Jesus was born 2000 years ago. It speaks of the present reality of, “Christ in us.”

John wrote, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God….and the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.” (John 1:1, 14) But again, the Word was made flesh – He was made a man — so that after He finished His redemptive work and ascended, He could come back down through the Spirit and make man one with Himself.

God is truly with us in Christ, and it is all unto the fact that we will be living in Christ forever throughout the eternal ages.

Jesus was given an additional name at His birth that the Bible specifically says means, “God with us.” He was God in the flesh and the salvation of those who come to Him depends upon it.